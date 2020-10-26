Edinboro University of Pennsylvania to Remove 21 Academic Programs Over Next Few Years :

Edinboro University of Pennsylvania will remove 21 academic programs over the next few years, the Erie Times-News reported.

Programs without students enrolled will end right away, while other programs – with as many as 30 students enrolled – will stop after the students complete the program.

“Moratorium basically means no new students will be admitted into these programs, but students currently in the programs, if they wish to, will be able to complete them,” Edinboro Provost Dr. Michael Hannan said.

The moratorium list includes programs such as graduate certificate in conflict management, teaching certification-special education 7-12, history-comprehensive history, physics, data analytics, geographic information science, health and wellness studies, web/mobile application development, international business and environmental studies.

Edinboro and other schools in the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education “are required to balance their budgets by June 30, 2022, and to reduce faculty and staff to reflect lower enrollments,” the Erie Times-News reported.

Faculty and staff cuts are expected in spring, the Erie Times-News reported.