Michigan State University Launches Database of Enslaved Africans :

Michigan State University has launched a record database of enslaved Africans and descendants affected by the North Atlantic Slave Trade, WDET reported.

Enslaved.org – launched in December – has “archives, museums and family histories that are uniquely linked together,” WDET reported.

“The interesting thing about enslaved.org is it has the capacity to link datasets to allow individuals to search for enslaved the same enslaved person across multiple data sets so that you can begin to put together a story about an enslaved person,” said Dr. Walter Hawthorne, project co-investigator and MSU history professor.

Now, the project is reaching out to the public for more information.

“If they themselves are interested in putting together datasets, or maybe if they have particular information,” Hawthorne said. “We’ve had individuals, for example, reach out to us who have family Bibles that mentioned the names of people written in the front in hand.”