Washburn University to Name Law School Plaza After Former U.S. Senator Bob Dole :

Washburn University will name a new plaza outside its new law school building after former U.S. Senator Bob Dole, with the Washburn University Alumni Association and Foundation announcing that a $1 million matching gift challenge had been completed, WIBW reported.

Mark and Lisa Heitz created the challenge to honor Dole, a war hero, native Kansan and WU alumnus.

Funds for the building passed $14 million in October, breaking its $13 million original goal.

Dole served in the Kansas House of Representatives, as a Russell County attorney, as a U.S. Congressman and as a U.S. Senator.

Dole was also chair of the Republican National Committee, Senate minority leader and Senate majority leader. He was the longest-serving Republican leader in U.S. history.