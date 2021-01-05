Dr. MarTeze Hammonds Appointed Purdue University Fort Wayne’s First Chief Diversity Officer - Higher Education

Dr. MarTeze Hammonds Appointed Purdue University Fort Wayne’s First Chief Diversity Officer

January 5, 2021
by

Dr. MarTeze Hammonds has been appointed Purdue University Fort Wayne’s first chief diversity officer, Murray Ledger & Times reported.

Dr. MarTeze Hammonds

Hammonds is the owner of MDH Consulting Group and a senior consultant for diversity and inclusion for the American Cancer Society. In higher ed, he served in various roles, including associate dean for diversity and inclusion at Arkansas Tech University and assistant dean of students for retention and academic engagement at the College of Wooster.

Hammonds is a Murray State University alum. He holds a bachelor’s degree in theatre and dance, a master’s in organizational communication, a master’s in human development and leadership with an emphasis in college student personnel and a doctoral degree in higher education administration from the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville.

 

