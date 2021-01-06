Dr. Micah Griffin Appointed Senior Director of University Health Services at Penn State :

Dr. Micah Griffin has been appointed senior director of University Health Services (UHS) at Penn State.

He previously served as director of health programs at the City University of New York’s Kingsborough Community College.

Griffin has extensive experience with matters of campus and student health, now serving on the American College Health Association board as a member-at-large and on the association’s COVID-19 task force.

His work centers on improving health outcomes for marginalized and underrepresented peoples.

Griffin is the founder of non-profit Heal Our People Inc., which supports the social and well-being needs of African American men through innovative programs focused on mentoring college students, fatherhood training, and barbershop health promotion, according to officials at Penn State.

He holds a master’s degree in health care administration and a doctorate in health services – community health from Walden University, a master’s degree in exercise science from Life University, a bachelor’s degree in science biology from Livingstone College.