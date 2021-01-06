UNC Wilmington to Cluster Hire for Africana Studies, Race, Racial Inequality and Social Justice :

University of North Carolina Wilmington’s College of Arts and Sciences will be making a cluster hire in the areas of Africana studies, race, racial inequality and social justice, according to a UNCW university officials.

The hires will be in psychology, history, sociology, criminology, film studies and philosophy, with more hires in other subjects in the future.

New hires will serve in existing departments and programs connected to their specific discipline “and will also form a cohort of scholars to contribute to the college’s interdisciplinary minor in Africana studies and the planned interdisciplinary bachelor’s degree in Africana studies,” according to school officials.

“A wealth of research shows that diverse teams provide better solutions to problems,” said Dr. Richard Ogle, interim CAS dean. “We know that culturally competent individuals succeed in the current marketplace.

“It’s a solid step in a positive direction, but the energy, time, money, and a committed, collective effort must be maintained for as long as it takes,” said Dr. Theodore W. Burgh, philosophy and religion department chair. “UNCW’s past actions and incidents continue to make it a challenge to bring faculty from underrepresented groups to campus. Nevertheless, new hires will benefit the university with fresh ideas, enthusiasm and innovative courses. However, along with the challenge of hiring new faculty, UNCW must work to make them want to remain here.”