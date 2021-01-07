“Congratulations to the state GA and Fat Albert @staceyabrams because you have truly shown America the true works of cheating in an election, again!!!” reads the now-deleted tweet from offensive line coach Chris Malone. “Enjoy the buffet Big Girl! You earned it!!! Hope the money was good, still not governor!”

In a statement, the university’s head coach Rusty Wright condemned Malone’s actions.

“Our football program has a clear set of standards,” Wright said. “Those standards include respecting others. It is a message our players hear daily. It is a standard I will not waiver on. What was posted on social media by a member of my staff is unacceptable and not any part of what I stand for or what Chattanooga Football stands for. Life is bigger than football and as leaders of young men we have to set that example, first and foremost. With that said, effectively immediately, that individual is no longer a part of my staff.”