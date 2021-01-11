Journalist Sam Fulwood III Appointed Communications Dean at American University :

Journalist, public policy analyst and author Sam Fulwood III will be American University’s dean of the School of Communication, effective May 15, according to university officials.

Fulwood’s work “addresses key issues including media influences on American life; race relations; data-driven journalism; and the intersection of media, technology, and democracy,” according to university officials.

Fulwood is currently a senior fellow and vice president of race and equity at the Center for American Progress and was the founder of American Progress’s Leadership Institute.

In the realm of public policy, he has worked to promote immigration and criminal justice reforms and racial equity in areas such as housing and employment.

As a journalist, Fulwood was metro columnist at Cleveland’s The Plain Dealer, a national correspondent in the Washington, D.C., bureau of the Los Angeles Times and an assistant city editor, business reporter, editorial writer and Johannesburg, South Africa bureau correspondent for the Baltimore Sun.