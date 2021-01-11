Journalist Sam Fulwood III Appointed Communications Dean at American University - Higher Education

Diverse Daily E-News Alert
Diverse Hiring E-News Alert
Diverse Military E-News Alert
Diverse Health E-News Alert
Community College E-News Alert
Subscribe to Our Magazine

Higher Education News and Jobs

Journalist Sam Fulwood III Appointed Communications Dean at American University

January 11, 2021 | :
by

Print Friendly, PDF & EmailPrint

Journalist, public policy analyst and author Sam Fulwood III will be American University’s dean of the School of Communication, effective May 15, according to university officials.

Sam Fulwood III

Fulwood’s work “addresses key issues including media influences on American life; race relations; data-driven journalism; and the intersection of media, technology, and democracy,” according to university officials.

Fulwood is currently a senior fellow and vice president of race and equity at the Center for American Progress and was the founder of American Progress’s Leadership Institute.

In the realm of public policy, he has worked to promote immigration and criminal justice reforms and racial equity in areas such as housing and employment.

As a journalist, Fulwood was metro columnist at Cleveland’s The Plain Dealer, a national correspondent in the Washington, D.C., bureau of the Los Angeles Times and an assistant city editor, business reporter, editorial writer and Johannesburg, South Africa bureau correspondent for the Baltimore Sun.

Semantic Tags:

                  
      
Employers: Register (Web-Only) | Print Ads
Featured Employer

View Employer Profiles
www.diversejobs.net