Albany State University Launches Centers for Diversity, Inclusion and Social Equity

January 12, 2021
by

Albany State University has launched its Albany State University Centers for Diversity, Inclusion and Social Equity, according to Albany State President Dr. Marion Ross Fedrick.

The center will educate students and others about what supports people of different backgrounds, such as in terms of race, gender, ability, age and sexual orientation.

“The aim of the Centers is two-fold; to teach the necessary actions that lead to the normalizing of diversity and inclusion, and to outline the behaviors, constructs and systems that guide and influence equity throughout local and global communities,” said Dr. Wendy Wilson, vice president for University Relations.

 

