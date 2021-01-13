NCAA Indefinitely Delays Vote on Student Athlete Compensation Rules :

The NCAA Division I Council has indefinitely delayed a vote on college athlete compensation rules, ESPN reported. The council said it needed more information before voting about whether student athletes could earn money for their name, image and likeness (NIL)

State legislatures have passed laws that will make it illegal for schools in their states to follow NCAA current policy on NIL rights. Florida is to be first – its law goes into effect July 1.

If state laws go into effect before the NCAA changes its rules or before Congress votes on a national law, there may be legal challenges.

“College athletes deserve fair treatment now, and they need lawmakers to grant them these freedoms once and for all,” said Ramogi Huma, founder of the National Collegiate Players’ Association.