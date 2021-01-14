Pennsylvania State Higher Ed System Chancellor Acknowledges Equity Issues for Students of Color :

Despite voicing commitment to fighting campus racism, Dr. Daniel Greenstein, chancellor of the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education has not examined the system’s own faults and history with inequity, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported.

The system has experienced criticism about its insufficient response to campus racism and its achievement gaps between students of color and white students.

In a recent interview, Greenstein mentioned little in the realm of specific initiatives to additionally support students of color. A recent report titled, “Condemn, Discuss, Repeat,” found students of color in the state system do not feel supported on campuses and sometimes feel unsafe.

Greenstein acknowledged the need to improve equity and achievement for students of color. Greenstein said recruitment of faculty of color was difficult because the system was cutting positions.

“There are always opportunities to refresh,” he said. “But we’re not in a growth mode.”