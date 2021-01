KATHLEEN CORNELY :

KATHLEEN CORNELY has been appointed the Robert H. Walsh ’39 Endowed Professor in Chemistry and Biochemistry at Providence College. It is the college’s first endowed chair in the sciences. A professor of chemistry and biochemistry for more than 25 years at the school, Cornely holds a bachelor’s from Bowling Green State University, a master’s in biochemistry/endocrinology from Indiana University Bloomington and a Ph.D. in nutritional biochemistry from Cornell University.