ROWENA ORTIZ-WALTERS has been named dean of the Greehey School of Business at St. Mary’s University. Previously dean of the School of Business and Economics at the State University of New York at Plattsburgh, Ortiz-Walters holds a bachelor’s degree in chemistry from the University of Connecticut (UCONN), an MBA from the University of New Haven and a Ph.D. in management, also from UCONN.