Carnegie Mellon Hires Inaugural Vice Provost for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

Following a national search, Carnegie Mellon University has appointed Dr. Wanda Heading-Grant its inaugural vice provost for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion and chief diversity officer.

Dr. Wanda Heading-Grant

Currently vice president for DEI at the University of Vermont, Heading-Grant will also hold a faculty appointment as a Distinguished Service Professor in the Heinz College of Information Systems and Public Policy.

She comes to Carnegie following a 30-year tenure at the University of Vermont, where she advised senior leadership on DEI policies, programs and strategies that would enhance employee performance and professional development opportunities. At Carnegie Mellon, Heading-Grant will play a key role in the university’s long-range DEI plans. She will also oversee the Office of Title IX Initiatives and jointly oversee the Center for Student Diversity and Inclusion with the Division of Student Affairs.

“Carnegie Mellon is so very fortunate to have attracted Dr. Heading-Grant to serve as its inaugural vice provost for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion,” said Dr. Linda Babcock, Social and Decisions Sciences Department head and James M. Walton Professor in Economics in the Dietrich College of Humanities and Social Sciences, who served as co-chair of the vice provost search committee. “Her vast experience leading change in the academy, her passion for and commitment to creating an anti-racist culture, and her ability to build trust and develop strong relationships among a diverse set of stakeholders make her an ideal choice for this important new role at CMU.”

