FAIRFAX, VA.— Diverse: Issues In Higher Education will kick off 2021 with its annual Emerging Scholars edition.
The January 21, 2021 edition will profile 15 “under 40” scholars throughout the country who are making their mark in the academy through teaching, research and service. These outstanding scholars represent the future of academia and serve as an inspiration to both students and colleagues.
The 2021 class of leading women in higher education are (in alphabetical order):
About Emerging Scholars:
Diverse, then Black Issues In Higher Education, first published its “Emerging Scholars” edition in 2001. It has remained one of the magazine’s most popular editions since its inception. Diverse editors select honorees from a pool of candidates recommended by various scholars, department chairs, university public information officers and others.
Each scholar is selected based on research, educational background, publishing record, teaching record, competitiveness in field of study and uniqueness of field of study. Each leader selected has demonstrated perseverance, tenacity and has made a broad impact on the academy.
The announcement of the 2021 Class of Emerging Scholars will take place in the January 21, 2021 edition of Diverse. We request that news organizations and higher education media outlets do not report this story until that date.
