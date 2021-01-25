Diverse: Issues In Higher Education Magazine Profiles Top “Under 40” Scholars :

FAIRFAX, VA.— Diverse: Issues In Higher Education will kick off 2021 with its annual Emerging Scholars edition.

The January 21, 2021 edition will profile 15 “under 40” scholars throughout the country who are making their mark in the academy through teaching, research and service. These outstanding scholars represent the future of academia and serve as an inspiration to both students and colleagues.

The 2021 class of leading women in higher education are (in alphabetical order):

Dr. Nadia N. Abuelezam , assistant professor, William F. Connell School of Nursing,

Boston College

Dr. Elizabeth Aquino, associate professor, College of Science and Health, School of Nursing, DePaul University

Dr. Karen Carey, chancellor, University of Alaska Southeast (UAS)

Dr. Eluterio Blanco, Jr., clinical assistant professor and addiction studies program coordinator, School of Rehabilitation Services and Counseling, University of Texas Rio Grande Valley

Dr. Olivia M. Chilcote, assistant professor, Department of American Indian Studies, San Diego State University

, assistant professor, Department of American Indian Studies, San Diego State University Dr. Stephanie H. Cook , assistant professor, School of Global Public Health,

Department of Biostatistics, and Department of Social and Behavioral Science, and

director, Attachment and Health Disparities Research Lab, New York University

Dr. Kendrick B. Davis, chief research officer and associate professor of research, University of Southern California Race and Equity Center

University of Southern California Race and Equity Center

Dr. Antonio L. Ellis, scholar in residence, director of the Institute on Education Equity and Justice, School of Education, American University

Dr. Sora L. Kim, assistant professor, Life and Environmental Sciences Department, University of California Merced

Dr. Adana A.M. Llanos, assistant professor, Department of Biostatistics and Epidemiology, Rutgers School of Public Health

Dr. Jameson D. Lopez, assistant professor, Center for the Study of Higher Education, University of Arizona

Zora J. Murff, assistant professor of art, School of Art, University of Arkansas

Dr. Eric L. Piza, associate professor, Department of Criminal Justice, John Jay College of Criminal Justice, City University of New York

Dr. Cynthia Wang, assistant professor, Department of Communication Studies, California State University, Los Angeles

Dr. Krystal L. Williams, assistant professor, Higher Education Program, Department of Educational Leadership, Policy and Technology Studies, The University of Alabama

, assistant professor, Higher Education Program, Department of Educational Leadership, Policy and Technology Studies, The University of Alabama Dr. Soua Xiong, assistant professor and program coordinator, Department of Counselor Education and Rehabilitation, California State University, Fresno

About Emerging Scholars:

Diverse, then Black Issues In Higher Education, first published its “Emerging Scholars” edition in 2001. It has remained one of the magazine’s most popular editions since its inception. Diverse editors select honorees from a pool of candidates recommended by various scholars, department chairs, university public information officers and others.

Each scholar is selected based on research, educational background, publishing record, teaching record, competitiveness in field of study and uniqueness of field of study. Each leader selected has demonstrated perseverance, tenacity and has made a broad impact on the academy.

