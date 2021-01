Savannah Tech Awarded $4.8 Million to Train Workers :

Savannah Technical College, a community college in Georgia, has been given $4.8 million in federal grants to help train workers, such as those who have lost jobs amid the COVID-19 pandemic, The Associated Press reported.

Savannah Technical is one of the community colleges across the U.S. getting federal grants. The money, according to the U.S. Department of Labor, will help schools ready workers for high-demand jobs.

The grants can also be used to improve schools’ online course offerings.