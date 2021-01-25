Online Symposium Will Address Barriers to Diversity, Equity and Inclusion in Higher Ed :

The National Association of Presidential Assistants in Higher Education (NAPAHE) and the National Association of Diversity Officers in Higher Education (NADOHE) will be hosting a free three-part online symposium addressing barriers to diversity, equity and inclusion in higher ed, according to NAPAHE officials.

The symposium, “Anti-Racism and the President’s Office: Addressing Systemic Racism in Higher Education,” will begin 3 p.m. ET Jan. 28 on Zoom, with a panel about systemic racism with Dr. Clyde Wilson Pickett, vice chancellor for equity, diversity, and inclusion at the University of Pittsburgh; and Dr. Paul Pribbenow, president of Augsburg University.

The last event will be 3 p.m. ET on Feb. 11.