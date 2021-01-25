Online Symposium Will Address Barriers to Diversity, Equity and Inclusion in Higher Ed - Higher Education

Diverse Daily E-News Alert
Diverse Hiring E-News Alert
Diverse Military E-News Alert
Diverse Health E-News Alert
Community College E-News Alert
Subscribe to Our Magazine

Higher Education News and Jobs

Online Symposium Will Address Barriers to Diversity, Equity and Inclusion in Higher Ed

January 25, 2021 | :
by

Print Friendly, PDF & EmailPrint

The National Association of Presidential Assistants in Higher Education (NAPAHE) and the National Association of Diversity Officers in Higher Education (NADOHE) will be hosting a free three-part online symposium addressing barriers to diversity, equity and inclusion in higher ed, according to NAPAHE officials.

Dr. Clyde Wilson Pickett

The symposium, “Anti-Racism and the President’s Office: Addressing Systemic Racism in Higher Education,” will begin 3 p.m. ET Jan. 28 on Zoom, with a panel about systemic racism with Dr. Clyde Wilson Pickett, vice chancellor for equity, diversity, and inclusion at the University of Pittsburgh; and Dr. Paul Pribbenow, president of Augsburg University.

The last event will be 3 p.m. ET on Feb. 11.

Semantic Tags:


RELATED POSTS
Growing Proportion of Part-Time Faculty Portends Problems
Washington and Lee University Appoints Dr. Lena Hill as Next Provost
Diversity Officers Recognize Reboot May Be Needed
Panel: Marginalized Groups Need Diversity Officers
Dr. Brian Bridges Selected as New Jersey’s Next Secretary of Higher Education

MOST VIEWED

                  
      
Employers: Register (Web-Only) | Print Ads
Featured Employer

View Employer Profiles
www.diversejobs.net