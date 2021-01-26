Kansas Legislature Discusses High-Demand Field Scholarship Bill - Higher Education

Kansas Legislature Discusses High-Demand Field Scholarship Bill

January 26, 2021
Kansas lawmakers are discussing a bill that could let Kansas university students have their first two years of college paid for with scholarship funds, KSNT reported.

Sen. Pat Pettey

Senate Bill 43 – discussed in the Senate Education committee Monday – would create the Kansas promise scholarship act, which would give postsecondary educational scholarships for some two-year associate degree programs, career and technical education certificates.

“Your potential of making more money in your lifetime is highly increased by the more education you have, so, if you have an associate degree or if you have a 2-year degree, then that raises your opportunities for income,” said Sen. Pat Pettey.

The bill – it needs approximately $26 million – would guarantee scholarships to Kansas residents – high school graduates or returning to university – who choose to study information technology and security, physical and mental healthcare or advanced manufacturing and building trades.

 

