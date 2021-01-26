Harrisburg University Launches Center to Study E-Sports Industry - Higher Education

Diverse Daily E-News Alert
Diverse Hiring E-News Alert
Diverse Military E-News Alert
Diverse Health E-News Alert
Community College E-News Alert
Subscribe to Our Magazine

Higher Education News and Jobs

Harrisburg University Launches Center to Study E-Sports Industry

January 26, 2021 | :
by

Print Friendly, PDF & EmailPrint

Harrisburg University recently launched the Center for Applied Research in Esports, a center to study the e-sports industry and its academic, social and economic benefits, Penn Live reported.

“Since Esports research is in its infancy, we have decided to focus on three primary areas: the health and performance of athletes, potential for professional advancement, and issues pertaining to equality, diversity, and community engagement,” said Charles Palmer, who leads the center and Harrisburg’s bachelor of science in esports, management, and production program.

The center has partnered with Brown University for an e-sports health and brain science study.

Semantic Tags:


RELATED POSTS
Amid COVID-19, MEAC Plans to Venture Into Esports
New Partnership to Create Esports League for HBCUs
Study: Collegiate Esports Is Booming, But Women Are Being Left Behind
Hampton University Plans to Train Black Gamers

MOST VIEWED

                  
      
Employers: Register (Web-Only) | Print Ads
Featured Employer

View Employer Profiles
www.diversejobs.net