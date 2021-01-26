Harrisburg University Launches Center to Study E-Sports Industry :

Harrisburg University recently launched the Center for Applied Research in Esports, a center to study the e-sports industry and its academic, social and economic benefits, Penn Live reported.

“Since Esports research is in its infancy, we have decided to focus on three primary areas: the health and performance of athletes, potential for professional advancement, and issues pertaining to equality, diversity, and community engagement,” said Charles Palmer, who leads the center and Harrisburg’s bachelor of science in esports, management, and production program.

The center has partnered with Brown University for an e-sports health and brain science study.