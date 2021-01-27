Georgetown University to Discipline Students Who Attained COVID Vaccine Prematurely :

Georgetown University is seeking disciplinary action against students who had gotten the COVID-19 vaccine, despite not being eligible under D.C.’s current rollout, WTOP News reported.

The vaccine is only meant for third- and fourth-year Georgetown medical school students for now. D.C. currently has doses available for residents 65 and older, schoolteachers, law enforcement and health care workers.

Georgetown did not give numbers nor explain how the students attained the vaccine early, citing federal privacy rules.