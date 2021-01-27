Kennesaw State University Launches Institute to Study Social Disparities - Higher Education

Kennesaw State University Launches Institute to Study Social Disparities

January 27, 2021
Kennesaw State University is launching an institute to advance the understanding and impacts of social equity and disparity, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

The Radow Institute for Social Equity (RISE) – named after KSU donor and former board of trustees chairman Norman J. Radow – “will seek to address the challenges of social justice, equity and economic inequality while developing sustainable solutions that help address pressing social challenges and produce real change,” according to KSU officials.

Radow and his wife, Lindy, donated $9 million to KSU in December.

KSU is currently creating programs for RISE and searching for a lead researcher.

