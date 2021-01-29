Liz Tovar Named University of Iowa Executive Officer for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion :

Liz Tovar will be University of Iowa’s executive officer for diversity, equity and inclusion, Iowa City Press-Citizen reported.

Since August, Tovar has been interim associate vice president for diversity, equity and inclusion. Her appointment still requires Board of Regents approval.

Tovar holds multiple degrees from the University of Kansas, studying psychology and educational leadership.

She joined U Iowa in 2013 as associate athletics director for academic student services, a role she will continue serving.