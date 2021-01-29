Liz Tovar Named University of Iowa Executive Officer for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion - Higher Education

Diverse Daily E-News Alert
Diverse Hiring E-News Alert
Diverse Military E-News Alert
Diverse Health E-News Alert
Community College E-News Alert
Subscribe to Our Magazine

Higher Education News and Jobs

Liz Tovar Named University of Iowa Executive Officer for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

January 29, 2021 | :
by

Print Friendly, PDF & EmailPrint

Liz Tovar will be University of Iowa’s executive officer for diversity, equity and inclusion,  Iowa City Press-Citizen reported.

Liz Tovar

Since August, Tovar has been interim associate vice president for diversity, equity and inclusion. Her appointment still requires Board of Regents approval.

Tovar holds multiple degrees from the University of Kansas, studying psychology and educational leadership.

She joined U Iowa in 2013 as associate athletics director for academic student services, a role she will continue serving.

Semantic Tags:


RELATED POSTS
Dr. Brian Bridges Selected as New Jersey’s Next Secretary of Higher Education
Bowdoin College to Give Mandatory Online Diversity Course in Spring
St. Edwards University Names First Hispanic President
After Racism Allegations, a Coach to Leave U of Iowa With $1.1 Million
Loyola University New Orleans Hires New VP of Equity and Inclusion

MOST VIEWED

                  
      
Employers: Register (Web-Only) | Print Ads
Featured Employer

View Employer Profiles
www.diversejobs.net