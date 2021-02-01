Majority of Americans Want Standardized Testing Requirements Removed - Higher Education

Diverse Daily E-News Alert
Diverse Hiring E-News Alert
Diverse Military E-News Alert
Diverse Health E-News Alert
Community College E-News Alert
Subscribe to Our Magazine

Higher Education News and Jobs

Majority of Americans Want Standardized Testing Requirements Removed

February 1, 2021 | :
by

Print Friendly, PDF & EmailPrint

60% of Americans answered in a poll that U.S. higher ed should remove standardized test requirements, Yahoo Finance reported.

Despite the majority of respondents saying such requirements should be done away with, 71% answered that they believe standardized testing to be an effective way to evaluate students.

The poll – done by Yahoo Finance and The Harris Poll – surveyed 1,000 readers.

Testing giant The College Board recently eliminated the essay portion and subject tests from its tests.

Given COVID-19 shutting down test centers, several schools – such as Harvard College, Cornell University and Princeton University – have made the SAT and ACT optional for the class of 2025.

Most respondents answered that wealth affected standardized test bias more than race, with 51% saying that such tests were biased in favor of rich students.

Semantic Tags:


RELATED POSTS
Education Experts Advocate for Suspending High-Stakes Testing, Seek Equitable Alternatives
Reports Question Merits of Free Community College Programs
Bellarmine University Goes Test Optional
Spelman College Suspends Standardized Test Requirement for Class of 2025 Applicants
The ACT Unveils New Test-Taking Options

MOST VIEWED

                  
      
Employers: Register (Web-Only) | Print Ads
Featured Employer

View Employer Profiles
www.diversejobs.net