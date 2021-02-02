CVS Launches New Scholarship Program with UNCF :

Through a partnership with the United Negro College Fund (UNCF), the CVS Health Foundation has launched a $5 million scholarship program.

The CVS Health Foundation Health Care Careers Scholarship aims to support Black and Latinx students planning to major in health care areas such as nursing, business management, finance, data analytics, pharmacy, biochemistry and biology, the pharmacy company reported.

Juniors and seniors can apply to the two-year scholarship until April 1.

CVS Health has made around a $600 million commitment to address inequities faced by underrepresented communities.

“This scholarship will feed a robust pipeline of under-represented students, which will in turn strengthen the pool of talented college graduates ready for today’s and tomorrow’s workplace,” said David Casey, senior vice president and chief diversity officer at CVS Health. “Enabling students to excel in the workforce particularly people of color and those facing financial barriers advances our commitment to social justice and equity and will have a lasting impact.”