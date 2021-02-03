Boston University Law Dean Given Antiracism Professorship - Higher Education

Diverse Daily E-News Alert
Diverse Hiring E-News Alert
Diverse Military E-News Alert
Diverse Health E-News Alert
Community College E-News Alert
Subscribe to Our Magazine

Higher Education News and Jobs

Boston University Law Dean Given Antiracism Professorship

February 3, 2021 | :
by

Print Friendly, PDF & EmailPrint

Boston University law school Dean Angela Onwuachi-Willig, a critical race theory scholar, has been named the first Ryan Roth Gallo and Ernest J. Gallo Professor.

Dean Angela Onwuachi-Willig

Onwuachi-Willig is an expert in racial and gender inequality and anti-discrimination law.

She founded the Lutie A. Lytle Black Women Law Faculty Workshop for women of color law faculty in 2007.

Onwuachi-Willig was also given the Association of American Law Schools first Impact Award – with four other Black women law school deans – for creating the Law Deans Antiracist Clearinghouse Center.

The professorship was endowed for $3 million by vice chair of BU’s Board of Trustees Ryan Roth Gallo and husband, Ernest J. Gallo.

“As we have seen for many years, and increasingly over the past summer, our country needs some new and innovative ideas about how to meet the ideal of equal justice for all,” Roth Gallo said. “It is our hope that providing an endowed chair will bring to the forefront those new ideas that will lead to changes that promote justice for all.”

Semantic Tags:


RELATED POSTS
Charlottesville Rally Participant Withdraws from Boston University
Boston University May Not Open Campus Until January 2021
Emerging Scholar Profile: Ramirez Finds That Relationships Remain Key in Psychological and Brain Sciences
Climate Change is a Diversity Issue for Higher Ed
Remembering King’s Perspective On Education

MOST VIEWED

                  
      
Employers: Register (Web-Only) | Print Ads
Featured Employer

View Employer Profiles
www.diversejobs.net