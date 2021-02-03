Boston University Law Dean Given Antiracism Professorship :

Boston University law school Dean Angela Onwuachi-Willig, a critical race theory scholar, has been named the first Ryan Roth Gallo and Ernest J. Gallo Professor.

Onwuachi-Willig is an expert in racial and gender inequality and anti-discrimination law.

She founded the Lutie A. Lytle Black Women Law Faculty Workshop for women of color law faculty in 2007.

Onwuachi-Willig was also given the Association of American Law Schools first Impact Award – with four other Black women law school deans – for creating the Law Deans Antiracist Clearinghouse Center.

The professorship was endowed for $3 million by vice chair of BU’s Board of Trustees Ryan Roth Gallo and husband, Ernest J. Gallo.

“As we have seen for many years, and increasingly over the past summer, our country needs some new and innovative ideas about how to meet the ideal of equal justice for all,” Roth Gallo said. “It is our hope that providing an endowed chair will bring to the forefront those new ideas that will lead to changes that promote justice for all.”