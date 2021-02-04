University of Oregon Leads Retention Initiative for Faculty of Color - Higher Education

University of Oregon Leads Retention Initiative for Faculty of Color

February 4, 2021
by

University of Oregon’s Center on Diversity and Community (CoDac) is leading a retention initiative for faculty of color, the Daily Emerald reported.

The initiative will conduct exit interviews with faculty of color who have left in the past five years to learn how the institution might improve in terms of inclusion.

The project is about both drawing in faculty of color and ensuring they choose to remain at the university, CoDac Director Charlotte Moats-Gallagher said.

Dr. Gerard Francisco Sandoval, an associate professor at the university has done research on factors leading to faculty of color leaving, such as the extra time faculty of color are expected to spend working on diversity and inclusion issues; psychological racial trauma; and unequal scholarship standards.

