Morehouse College Offers Online Program for Adult Learners to Complete Degrees :

Morehouse College is launching an online bachelor’s degree completion program this summer for adult learners who already have some college experience, The Washington Post reported.

Morehouse Online will start with three offerings, including business administration – that will offer degrees to men with credits from other schools and former Morehouse students who left before degree completion.

Partnering with 2U to run the platform, the school will give eight-week courses and cost $600 a credit. Students will be able to access the school’s career advising and networks.

More than 3 million Black men with college credits who never completed a degree, according to the Census Bureau, with reasons for leaving including family, the military and affordability.

The school’s goal is to bring back at least 500 Morehouse men in the next five years.