Marquette University Receives $31 Million from Alumni, Money to Go Towards Nursing School - Higher Education

February 5, 2021
by

Marquette University has received a $31 million donation from alumni couple Darren and Terry Jackson, Forbes reported.

Marquette University

The gift will be used to help the school’s College of Nursing reach its goal of preparing 5,000 nurses over the next decade – the school wants 1,000 of the 5,000 to be ethnically and socially diverse.

Beginning this fall, scholarships will be earmarked for underrepresented students coming to Marquette for nursing. The goal is for 80 scholarships a year to be given to students from underrepresented backgrounds.

Among other things, the money will also be used to fund the creation of an academy to prepare educators to address the national shortage of nursing faculty.

Terry graduated from Marquette’s College of Nursing in 1987. Darren graduated from Marquette’s College of Business Administration in 1986.

