Former West Virginia University Basketball Star Appointed Assistant Coach at Wheeling University :

Former West Virginia University basketball star Da’Sean Butler has been appointed assistant coach at Wheeling University, Metro News reported.

At WVU, Butler scored 2,095 points and led its team to the 2010 Big East Tournament title and to the NCAA Final Four.

He has previous coaching experience, having been a graduate assistant coach for the WVU Mountaineers during the 2012-2013 season.

For the past ten years, he has been performing professionally internationally, playing in the Israeli Basketball Premier League for the 2019-2020 season.

Butler is pursuing a master’s from WVU in athletic coaching education.