Dr. Christopher Manning Appointed First Chief Inclusion and Diversity Officer at USC :

Dr. Christopher Manning will be University of Southern California’s first chief inclusion and diversity officer, effective March 1, according to USC officials.

Previously, Manning was an assistant and associate provost for academic diversity for approximately five years at Loyola University Chicago. He was the first assistant provost for academic diversity in 2016 there. Since 2008, he has also served as an associate history professor there where he taught Black history, the civil rights movement, Black politics and 20th-century American history.

Manning also will lead USC’s Diversity and Inclusion Council and participate in several preexisting diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) initiatives, such as the President and Provost’s Taskforce on Racial Equity, Diversity and Inclusion and the Department of Public Safety Community Advisory Board.

Manning holds a master’s in history and a PhD in history from Northwestern University, and an undergraduate degree in history at the University of Alabama in Huntsville.