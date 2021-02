Rapper Kodak Black Offers to Pay College Tuition of Killed FBI Agents’ Children :

Rapper Kodak Black has offered to pay college tuition for the children of two FBI agents killed last week, NBC News reported.

The two agents – Special Agents Daniel Alfin and Laura Schwartzenberger – were fatally shot Feb. 2 while serving a search warrant at the Florida apartment of a child pornography suspect.

Alfin had a 3-year-old. Schwartzenberger had two children, 4 and 9 years old.