U.S. Army War College Head Suspended, Matters Unrelated to Role :

Maj. Gen. Stephen Maranian, head of the U.S. Army War College, has been suspended from his school duties by the Army, The Hill reported.

“This matter is under investigation and unrelated to his current position,” Army spokeswoman Cynthia Smith said in a statement.

Maj. Gen. David Hill, deputy chief of engineers and deputy commanding general for the Army Corps of Engineers, will serve as acting commandant.