Vincent D. Rougeau Named College of the Holy Cross’s First Black and First Lay President - Higher Education

Vincent D. Rougeau Named College of the Holy Cross’s First Black and First Lay President

February 11, 2021
by

Vincent D. Rougeau, dean of Boston College Law School, will become president of the College of the Holy Cross, the school’s first Black and first lay president, effective July 1, Mass Live reported.

Vincent D. Rougeau

Since 2011, he has been serving as dean of Boston College Law School. Prior to becoming dean, he was a tenured law professor at Notre Dame Law School, serving as the school’s associate dean for academic affairs from 1999 to 2002.

Rougeau’s scholarship focuses on religious identity, citizenship and immigration.

He is also the inaugural director of the new Boston College Forum on Racial Justice in America and the author of the 2008 book Christians in the American Empire: Faith and Citizenship in the New World Order.

He holds a Bachelor of Arts in international relations from Brown University and a Juris Doctor from Harvard Law School.

