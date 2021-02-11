A handful of historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) – three in Mississippi and one in Tennessee – are each receiving $1 million from shipping company FedEx to prepare students for the workforce, WLBT reported.
Tennessee State University, Jackson State University, Mississippi Valley State University and LeMoyne-Owen College will each get $1 million, with another $1 million split amongst the four schools for people negatively affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.