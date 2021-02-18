Graduate Education Special Report to be published on March 18, 2021 :

FAIRFAX, VA.— Diverse: Issues In Higher Education is pleased to announce a special report on graduate education in its next edition. The issue will have laser focus on current matters affecting graduate school faculty, administrators, and students.

In a first, we present the inaugural cohort of Diverse Rising Graduate Scholars. With nominations pouring in from all over the country, the Diverse team identified this group of 10 exceptional graduate students based on standout scholarship thus far and their current trajectory toward a very promising future in academia and beyond.

In alphabetical order, their names include Danielle Baker, University of Michigan-Flint, Felipe Blanco, University of Nebraska Omaha, Yang Chen, Hood College, Angelica Godinez, University of California, Berkeley, Nzinga Mack, Florida A&M University, Bria Macklin, Johns Hopkins University, Amanda M. Parks, Virginia Commonwealth University, Vinicius Rios, Radford University, Cherish A. Taylor, University of Texas at Austin, and Jaylon Uzodinma, Georgia Institute of Technology.

We also plan to look at graduate schools’ response to the COVID-19 pandemic. What has changed? Which, if any, of the changes will become permanent? Our feature will look at critical lessons learned and trends to expect moving forward.

Among the regular features in this issue will be our ongoing series highlighting women in college sports leadership. This is certainly an edition you will not want to miss!



