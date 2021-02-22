Morgan State University Receives $20 Million Gift to Bolster Scholarship Fund :

Morgan State University (MSU) has received $20 million from alumnus and philanthropist Calvin E. Tyler Jr. and his wife, Tina, to increase and expand the Calvin and Tina Tyler Endowed Scholarship Fund, which was first created in 2002.

This $20 million gift is the largest alum contribution of its kind to a historically Black college or university (HBCU) in the nation, according to MSU officials.

The fund is intended to provide full tuition scholarships for need-based students in Baltimore, the Tylers’ hometown. The scope of the fund is now nationwide.

The Tylers had already gifted $5 million for the scholarship fund in 2016.

“My wife and I have become keenly aware of the effect that the pandemic has had on a number of young people trying to get an education [and] we have the resources to help a lot of young people,” Tyler shared. “This is why we are increasing our commitment at Morgan; we want to have more full tuition scholarships offered to young people so that they can graduate from college and enter the next stage of their life debt free.”

Students meeting certain financial criteria and maintaining at least a 2.5 GPA are eligible for the scholarship.