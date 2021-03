× Keep abreast of diversity and inclusion news and insights

Ferris State Professor Fired For Racist, Anti-Semitic, Homophobic Comments on Twitter :

Ferris State University fired an assistant physical sciences professor, Dr. Thomas Brennan, after he posted racist, anti-Semitic and homophobic comments on Twitter, reports the Detroit Free Press.

Brennan had previously been placed on administrative leave in November 2020 for his comments, which included “the N-word regarding Neil deGrasse Tyson, a homophobic slur, COVID-19 denial, and comments about a ‘Jewish mafia’ and COVID-19 being a ‘(J)ewish revolution.'”