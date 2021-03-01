Louisiana Health Provider Teams With Community College to Address Nurse Shortage :

Louisiana health care provider Ochsner Health has committed $20 million to the nursing program at Delgado Community College in New Orleans. The announcement comes as the Louisiana State Board of Nursing forecasts a significant shortage of nurses across the state over the next several years.

“With the country facing a critical shortage of trained healthcare providers, Ochsner is extremely focused on training healthcare workers who will go on to build their careers in our local communities,” said Tracey Schiro, senior vice president and chief human resources officer at Ochsner Health. “We are also excited to work with Delgado to invest in our own employees who want to further their education and advance their careers in healthcare.”

Half of the donation will be used to build a “new, state-of-the-art building” that will house The Ochsner Delgado School of Nursing and Allied Health and consolidate the school’s existing Allied Health Division and Charity School of Nursing under its roof. The other half will be used to cover full-time tuition for Ochsner employees who wish to pursue degrees and credentials in nursing and allied health programs at Delgado.