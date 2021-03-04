Laurie A. Carter Named First Black President of Lawrence University - Higher Education

Laurie A. Carter Named First Black President of Lawrence University

March 4, 2021
by

Laurie A. Carter will be the 17th president of Lawrence University, effective July 1, making her the school’s first Black president.

Laurie Carter

Since 2017, she has served as president of Shippensburg University in Pennsylvania. In the past, she has served at The Juilliard School  and Eastern Kentucky University, where she was executive vice president and university counsel.

At Shippensburg, Carter’s work has focused on student success. She also created a downtown location for Shippensburg University’s Centers of Excellence, established a new alumni center and transformed a decommissioned steam plant into the first engineering school of the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education.

Carter’s diversity, equity and inclusion work has also been recognized by Diverse. She was named one of Diverse’s 25 outstanding women in higher education in 2021.

Carter holds a bachelor of science degree in communications from Clarion University of Pennsylvania, a masters of arts in communications from William Paterson College and a JD from Rutgers University.

