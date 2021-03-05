MACH-III Receives Almost $1.5M to Strengthen STEM Teacher Pipeline - Higher Education

MACH-III Receives Almost $1.5M to Strengthen STEM Teacher Pipeline

March 5, 2021
by

Dr. Fred A. Bonner II

To increase the number of Black male science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) teachers at the P-12 level, the W.K. Kellogg Foundation has provided close to $1.5M in funding to Prairie View A&M University’s Minority Achievement, Creativity and High-Ability Center (MACH-III).

For low-income Black youth, being taught by at least one Black teacher in third, fourth or fifth grade reduces the high school dropout rate by 39%, said Dr. Fred A. Bonner II, executive director of MACH-III.

“We not only decrease the rate at which Black boys drop out of school but also exponentially increase their chances for academic success and their likelihood for taking college entrance examinations when they are exposed to Black teachers in general and Black male teachers in particular,” he said.

