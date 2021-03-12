× Keep abreast of diversity and inclusion news and insights

University of Arkansas, Fayetteville Faculty Senate Votes In Support of Raising Minimum Stipends for Graduate Assistants :

The University of Arkansas, Fayetteville faculty senate voted 26 to 14 Wednesday in support of raising minimum stipends for graduate assistants to $2,225 per month, the Northwest Arkansas Democrat Gazette reported.

For a nine-month period, the total amount in the voted-on resolution would be $20,025. As it stands now, history graduate student teaching assistants get $12,700 and math graduate teaching assistants get $14,600, according to the resolution.

According to Dr. Michael Pierce, a resolution sponsor and associate professor of history, the amount in the resolution is based on living wages in Fayetteville and what The Ohio State University pays — said to increase to $21,280 this fall.

Stipend amounts vary by university, with University of Missouri paying minimum stipends of $16,389 for nine months and University of Oklahoma paying minimum stipends of $1,152.50 monthly.

Separately, UA officials said they are working to raise stipends, with UA top academic officer, Dr. Charles Robinson, saying he expects a “fairly modest” increase.