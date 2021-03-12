× Keep abreast of diversity and inclusion news and insights

Dr. Gary B. Crosby Will Be First African American, First Man to Take Helm of Saint Elizabeth University :

Dr. Gary B. Crosby will become Saint Elizabeth University’s president, effective July 1, NJ.com reported. He will be the first African American and the first man to lead what was New Jersey’s last all-female college until five years ago.

Crosby is currently vice president for student affairs at Alabama A&M University.

He has expertise in community development and housing, such as post-natural disaster recovery strategies in urban cities, NJ.com reported.

Crosby holds a master’s degree in political science and a doctorate in urban and regional planning from Jackson State University and a certificate in educational management from Harvard University.