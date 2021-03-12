Dr. Gary B. Crosby Will Be First African American, First Man to Take Helm of Saint Elizabeth University - Higher Education

Diverse Daily E-News Alert
Diverse Hiring E-News Alert
Diverse Military E-News Alert
Diverse Health E-News Alert
Community College E-News Alert
Subscribe to Our Magazine

Higher Education News and Jobs

Dr. Gary B. Crosby Will Be First African American, First Man to Take Helm of Saint Elizabeth University

March 12, 2021 | :
by

Print Friendly, PDF & EmailPrint

Dr. Gary B. Crosby will become Saint Elizabeth University’s president, effective July 1, NJ.com reported. He will be the first African American and the first man to lead what was New Jersey’s last all-female college until five years ago.

Dr. Gary B. Crosby

Crosby is currently vice president for student affairs at Alabama A&M University.

He has expertise in community development and housing, such as post-natural disaster recovery strategies in urban cities, NJ.com reported.

Crosby holds a master’s degree in political science and a doctorate in urban and regional planning from Jackson State University and a certificate in educational management from Harvard University.

 

Semantic Tags:


MOST VIEWED


                  
      
Employers: Register (Web-Only) | Print Ads
Featured Employer

View Employer Profiles
www.diversejobs.net