S. Brian Jones Named Pace University’s First Assistant Dean for Diversity and Equity in the Arts - Higher Education

March 9, 2021 | :
by

Award-winning artist, educator and social justice advocate S. Brian Jones has been named Pace University’s first assistant dean for diversity and equity in the arts at the Dyson College of Arts and Science.

S. Brian Jones

In this role, Jones will be supervising the Pace Storytelling for Equity and Inclusion Fellowship.

The job position is funded by The Edmond de Rothschild Foundations.

Jones has worked in a number of theater programs, including Delaware Theatre Company and La Jolla Playhouse.

He holds a bachelor’s degree in public relations with a minor in theatre and business management from Rhode Island College and a master’s degree in applied theater from the City University of New York.

