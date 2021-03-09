Dr. Shawna Patterson-Stephens Named Central Michigan University’s Vice President and Chief Diversity Officer - Higher Education

Diverse Daily E-News Alert
Diverse Hiring E-News Alert
Diverse Military E-News Alert
Diverse Health E-News Alert
Community College E-News Alert
Subscribe to Our Magazine

Higher Education News and Jobs

Dr. Shawna Patterson-Stephens Named Central Michigan University’s Vice President and Chief Diversity Officer

March 9, 2021 | :
by

Print Friendly, PDF & EmailPrint

Dr. Shawna Patterson-Stephens will be the next vice president and chief diversity officer at Central Michigan University, effective June 1, Central Michigan Life reported.

Dr. Shawna Patterson-Stephens

Currently, she is associate vice chancellor of student affairs and director of the Office of Inclusion and Intercultural Relations at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. She has also held leadership roles at the University of Pennsylvania and the Davis Intercultural Center at Williams College.

Patterson-Stephens holds a bachelor’s degree from CMU, a master’s degree in student affairs administration from Michigan State University and a doctorate in higher education from Florida State University.

 

 

Semantic Tags:


RELATED POSTS
Central Michigan U. Republicans Sorry for Hitler-themed Valentine’s Card
Central Michigan University President Steps Down
Central Michigan U. Says Hitler Card Wasn’t Made by Student
Central Michigan U Professor Allegedly No Longer an Employee Following Use of Racial Slur
College Student Arraigned in Parents’ Deaths

MOST VIEWED


                  
      
Employers: Register (Web-Only) | Print Ads
Featured Employer

View Employer Profiles
www.diversejobs.net