Dr. Shawna Patterson-Stephens will be the next vice president and chief diversity officer at Central Michigan University, effective June 1, Central Michigan Life reported.
Currently, she is associate vice chancellor of student affairs and director of the Office of Inclusion and Intercultural Relations at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. She has also held leadership roles at the University of Pennsylvania and the Davis Intercultural Center at Williams College.
Patterson-Stephens holds a bachelor’s degree from CMU, a master’s degree in student affairs administration from Michigan State University and a doctorate in higher education from Florida State University.