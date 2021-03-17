× Keep abreast of diversity and inclusion news and insights

Mass Vaccine Center to Open at Virginia State University’s Ettrick Campus :

A new mass vaccine center opened at Virginia State University on Wednesday, NBC 12 reported.

The center will be available for residents in Chesterfield, Colonial Heights and the Crater Health District, which serves areas such as Petersburg, Hopewell and Emporia. The center will only be available for people pre-registered for the COVID-19 vaccine and with appointments. No walk-in appointments will be available.

“One of the other things we’re encouraging is that they bring their barcode, text message, email, write down the registration number they get,” Virginia Department of Emergency Management Chief Deputy State Coordinator Erin Sutton said.

The center is being organized by the Virginia Department of Emergency Management and the Virginia Department of Health, with help from local health districts and local governments.

The Pfizer vaccine will be given there. Individuals will be able to schedule second dose appointments there as well.

The goal is to vaccinate 3,000 people a day at the center, eventually increasing to 6,000.