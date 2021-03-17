Bethune-Cookman University President Abruptly Resigns, Reasons Unknown - Higher Education

Bethune-Cookman University President Abruptly Resigns, Reasons Unknown

March 17, 2021 | :
by

Bethune-Cookman University President Dr. E. LaBrent Chrite resigned Tuesday morning, Spectrum News 13 reported. It’s unknown why Chrite resigned.

Dr. E. LaBrent Chrite

According to the Florida historically Black college, Chrite announced his resignation to his cabinet and did not notify the school’s Board of Trustees before the announcement.

Chrite joined B-CU in 2019, as the school struggled with academic, financial and legal issues. One was a scandal about construction of a more than $300 million dormitory building.

The Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges  put the school on probation, but has since lifted it.

 

