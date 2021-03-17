× Keep abreast of diversity and inclusion news and insights

Bethune-Cookman University President Abruptly Resigns, Reasons Unknown :

Bethune-Cookman University President Dr. E. LaBrent Chrite resigned Tuesday morning, Spectrum News 13 reported. It’s unknown why Chrite resigned.

According to the Florida historically Black college, Chrite announced his resignation to his cabinet and did not notify the school’s Board of Trustees before the announcement.

Chrite joined B-CU in 2019, as the school struggled with academic, financial and legal issues. One was a scandal about construction of a more than $300 million dormitory building.