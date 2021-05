× Keep abreast of diversity and inclusion news and insights

Ohio University President Dr. M. Duane Nellis Announces Plans to Step Down as President :

Ohio University President Dr. M. Duane Nellis announced Thursday plans to step down as president June 30, 2021, and become a faculty member in the College of Arts and Sciences, Gallipolis Daily Tribune reported.

Nellis became Ohio University’s 21st president in 2017.

During Nellis’s time, OU gained recognition for diversity efforts, modernized the general education curriculum and launched the OHIO Honors Program.

An interim president is set to begin July 1.