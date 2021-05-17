Dr. Vince Rodriguez Named President of Coastline College - Higher Education

Higher Education News and Jobs
Dr. Vince Rodriguez Named President of Coastline College

May 17, 2021
by

Dr. Vince Rodriguez has been named president of Coastline College.

Dr. Vince Rodriguez

Since 1998, Rodriguez has been a part of the Coast Community College District.

Since 2012, Rodriguez has served in the role as Coastline vice president of instruction.

Rodriguez holds an associate degree from Orange Coast College, a Bachelor of Science degree in information technology, a Master of Arts in education, with an emphasis on distance learning and adult education and a doctorate in educational leadership from California State University, Long Beach.

