Dr. Vince Rodriguez has been named president of Coastline College.
Since 1998, Rodriguez has been a part of the Coast Community College District.
Since 2012, Rodriguez has served in the role as Coastline vice president of instruction.
Rodriguez holds an associate degree from Orange Coast College, a Bachelor of Science degree in information technology, a Master of Arts in education, with an emphasis on distance learning and adult education and a doctorate in educational leadership from California State University, Long Beach.