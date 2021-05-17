× Keep abreast of diversity and inclusion news and insights

Dr. Vince Rodriguez Named President of Coastline College :

Dr. Vince Rodriguez has been named president of Coastline College.

Since 1998, Rodriguez has been a part of the Coast Community College District.

Since 2012, Rodriguez has served in the role as Coastline vice president of instruction.

Rodriguez holds an associate degree from Orange Coast College, a Bachelor of Science degree in information technology, a Master of Arts in education, with an emphasis on distance learning and adult education and a doctorate in educational leadership from California State University, Long Beach.