California Gov. Gavin Newsom has proposed a $12 billion increase for higher ed, with investments in college affordability, strengthening pathways, improving time to degree and graduation and addressing COVID-19 pandemic impacts on students.

Gov. Gavin Newsom

The investments aim to close racial equity gaps, which have been exacerbated during the pandemic.

The higher ed budget proposed in the Governor’s May Revise is $48 billion – a rise from January’s $36 billion – with the biggest investment being a one-time $4 billion allocation for a low-cost student housing grant program to expand affordable student housing.

Newsom proposed making financial aid for summer courses a permanent offering at the University of California and California State University.

He announced his commitment to setting a college degree attainment goal of 70% of California adults.

Newsom also proposed almost $200 million for the California Community Colleges, with $10 million of that going towards getting new pathway mapping software.

