California Gov. Newsom Proposes $12 Billion Increase in Higher Ed Investments :

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has proposed a $12 billion increase for higher ed, with investments in college affordability, strengthening pathways, improving time to degree and graduation and addressing COVID-19 pandemic impacts on students.

The investments aim to close racial equity gaps, which have been exacerbated during the pandemic.

The higher ed budget proposed in the Governor’s May Revise is $48 billion – a rise from January’s $36 billion – with the biggest investment being a one-time $4 billion allocation for a low-cost student housing grant program to expand affordable student housing.

Newsom proposed making financial aid for summer courses a permanent offering at the University of California and California State University.

He announced his commitment to setting a college degree attainment goal of 70% of California adults.

Newsom also proposed almost $200 million for the California Community Colleges, with $10 million of that going towards getting new pathway mapping software.