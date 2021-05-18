× Keep abreast of diversity and inclusion news and insights

Frontier Nursing University Endows New Scholarship to Increase Diversity in Healthcare :

Frontier Nursing University (FNU) has endowed a new scholarship to support African American, Black, Native American, and Alaskan Native students.

The scholarship will be for 10 students a year. FNU will designate $2.5 million to give $100,000 in scholarships a year.

“While our other endowed scholarships are needed by and available to students of all backgrounds, this particular scholarship is in direct response to the health disparities for the designated groups,” said FNU President Dr. Susan Stone. “Data demonstrates that culturally concordant care improves health care outcomes, which is why we have made increasing the diversity of the health care workforce a strategic priority at FNU.”

A November 2020 study published by the Kaiser Family Foundation found that, among women with a college education or higher, Black women have a pregnancy-related mortality rate more than five times higher than that of White women.